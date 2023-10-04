October: Spotlighting the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Gynecology & Fertility PC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Gynecology & Fertility PC, visit https://www.gfertpc.com/

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial time to emphasize the importance of breast cancer screening for early detection, particularly among women.

Gynecology & Fertility, P.C. distinguishes itself as the foremost OBGYN practice in Lincoln, where women predominantly take the lead in both ownership and management. With a cumulative experience of over four decades, they prioritize providing the individualized care that every woman rightfully deserves.

Dr. Jenna Van Pelt notes that breast cancer affects approximately 1 in 8 women, accounting for around 12 percent of women on average.

“Maintaining a healthy diet, a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol, and tobacco are small things to make a slight impact on your risk,” said Dr. Van Pelt.

Dr. Van Pelt also highlights her practice’s dedicated program, which includes a specialized team to monitor individuals with an elevated risk of breast cancer. Factors such as breast density, family history, and specific genetic predispositions may require more frequent screening, potentially every six months, involving mammograms, breast MRIs, and even breast ultrasounds.

For those with increased risk due to genetic factors, Dr. Van Pelt recommends consulting with a healthcare provider to undergo genetic testing. This test can help determine the presence of genes such as BRCA, which significantly increase the risk not only for breast cancer but also for other cancers like ovarian and uterine cancer.

“I would continue screening every single year for the average risk woman,” said Dr. Van Pelt.

She said regular screening is vital in ensuring early detection and timely intervention, contributing to improved outcomes in the fight against breast cancer.

