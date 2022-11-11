Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln’s ‘Giving Tools Day’ Helps Build Homes for Families in Need

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln, visit https://lincolnhabitat.org.

It’s time once again for #GivingToolsDay for the Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln!

The campaign runs through November 29th, as a spin on the annual Giving Tuesday charitable donation day following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is in need of tools and supplies to help build homes for families in need of adequate shelter.

With generous support from Runza, those who give a donation of $125 will receive a stocking stuffer tool kit, perfect for the glovebox, dorm room or in your purse, as seen in the video above. But, there are also other ways to help.

“Of course, you can donate any amount that fits your budget, and of course if you’d like to donate tools, we’d love that as well,” says Lincoln Habitat’s Deanna Walz. “We have a wish list on Amazon if you’d like to purchase the tools directly and have them sent to our group, or you can donate gently used tools to the Habitat ReStore.”

Habitat ReStore Lincoln, located at 5601 S. 59th Street, is open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Products can also be purchased for your own home at the ReStore.

Your donation on #GivingToolsDay will help us continue to work with families in Lincoln to build their new homes so they can share life’s special moments with one another.

“A lot of people don’t realize we don’t just give people homes,” Walz says. “We work and partner with families in our community to build the home, so the families work alongside our volunteers to actually purchase their home, and then they buy the home through a low-cost, affordable mortgage, which is never more than one-third of their income.”

Walz says this enables families to work to build generational wealth that will benefit them for years to come.

To learn more, or to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln’s #GivingToolsDay campaign, visit https://lincolnhabitat.org.