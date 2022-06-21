Find What You Need for Your Home at Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Lincoln

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Habitat For Humanity ReStore of Lincoln and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Habitat For Humanity ReStore of Lincoln, visit https://lincolnhabitat.org.

Looking to redo your place, or maybe just need a new piece of artwork to complete your space? The Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Lincoln might have just what you are looking for!

Director of Development, Deanna Walz, says the store has moved to a much larger location near the corner of 56th Street and U.S. Highway 2 in Lincoln. At the store, people can shop through many items at a big discount.

“It’s you’re outfitting an new apartment or a second space, or you’re looking for some really unique items, maybe you’re rehabbing a garage, you can purchase items at a significant discount,” says Walz. “And then, all the proceeds that we make at the Habitat ReStore benefit Habitat for Humanity, and help us build homes for people in need of safe and affordable housing.”

The items at the Habitat ReStore are varied, too, and Walz says you can find, “A little bit of everything.”

“I like to say it’s like treasure hunting,” she said.

Items available include furniture, appliances, windows, doors, art, tools and building supplies. All items come in through donations, whether that’s from individuals, businesses, building contractors, corporations or other retailers.

Donations can be dropped off anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and shoppers can shop from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donations can also be picked up with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore truck, but appointments are required for pick-ups.

Want to help out? Volunteers are always needed.

“Volunteers are the life-blood of Habitat,” says Walz.

Learn more about the ReStore here, and volunteer opportunities here.