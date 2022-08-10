Need cheap furniture as your kid heads to college? The Habitat ReStore of Lincoln has your back!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Lincoln and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Lincoln, visit https://lincolnhabitatrestore.org/.

Most college students are looking for affordable ways to furnish dorms and apartments. That Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Lincoln as the perfect place to find used furniture and accessories at discount prices.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is really unique concept where we accept donations from the public from area businesses, and then we offer all of those items at a discount.

Those items include home improvement items such as furniture, couches, desks, and all the different kinds of things for all different kinds of folks. We sell them and then the money comes back to Habitat for Humanity.

Donations can be dropped off at any time Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 530 p.m. We’re at Highway 56 and Highway Two on the northeast corner. You can drive on back and drop off your donations there.

The best part is that anybody can walk in the front door and shop for themselves -- not just college students!

Deanna Wells, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln, explained the mission of the non-profit that has changed so many lives across the United States.

“Humanity builds homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing,” Wells said. “So all of the proceeds from the Habitat ReStore help us build homes for families in need.”

It’s that mission that can help anyone.