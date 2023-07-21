Apartment or Dorm, the Habitat ReStore Can Help Get Your Space Ready for College

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Habitat ReStore and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Habitat ReStore, visit https://lincolnhabitatrestore.org.

College life offers many new experiences, like living on your own or with a roommate. The Habitat ReStore in Lincolon can help furnish your space.

“The Habitat ReStore is basically a thrift store for home improvement items and furniture. Basically, if you need something for your home, we’ve got it,” says Director of Development & Marketing, Deanna Walz. “The nice thing is that you can get all of these items at a fraction of retail prices.”

Walz says their location is also offering some great sales promotions right now. The Habitat ReStore is fully open to the public.

“That’s one of the questions I get a lot, is ‘Can anybody shop there?’ and absolutely, anybody can shop there,” says Walz.

On top of furniture items like desks or dining sets, the Habitat ReStore also has décor items like pictures and mirrors.

“Most of our items are donated,” says Walz. " So, people who may be redecorating a living room, will drop off their items at the Restore ‚and then we resell them to benefit our mission. But, we have some great deals with a lot of local retailers also, who get overstock, or too many items, and they’ll donate those as well.”

She says the Habitat ReStore also purchases some items to sell.

“Every once in a while, we go out and purchase items,” says Walz. “So we have appliances that are like scratch and dent items, but we can get them at a discount and then sell them at a discount to the public, as well.”

The Habitat ReStore proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity.

“The funds from [a purchase] will go to our program and help families in need of safe and affordable housing,” says Walz.

The Habitat ReStore’s Donation Center is open for donations, Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ReStore is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We also do pick-up, so if have maybe you have some items and you don’t have a pick-up truck, call the ReStore and schedule an appointment for us to come and pick that up,” says Walz.

For more information visit lincolnhabitatrestore.org or call (402) 464-0010.