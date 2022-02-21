Let Hillcrest Firethorn and Home Care Get You Back On Your Feet

Hillcrest Firethorn and Hillcrest Home Care are ready to help you get back on your feet with rehabilitation services following an accident, surgery or illness.

Jonathan Anderson, Director of Operations for Hillcrest Home Care, says it’s all about identifying a patient’s needs, developing a care plan, setting up the needed services, and then carrying out the plan, to get the patient back to their optimal level of function.

And at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln, you’re in good hands. US News & World Report has ranked them as one of the highest level providers in the nation. That’s out of more than 15,000 facilities nationwide.

The facility has also earned a 4.5/5 star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Most patients are referred to Hillcrest Firethorn from a hospital setting, surgical center or a primary care doctor’s office. The healthcare provider can send a referral to Hillcrest to get the patient set-up with services to get them healthy enough to get back home.

Rehabilitation services at Hillcrest Firethorn have been around for more than 25 years, providing care and evolving to fit patient needs. Home Care services have been offered for nearly 15 years.

