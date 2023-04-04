Helping Lincoln Homeowners Find the Best Solution for Their Situation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Home Heroes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Home Heroes, visit https://www.thehomeheroes.com.

Sometimes, the process of selling your home can be stressful, no matter what you situation or timeframe, so it’s nice to have someone knowledgeable there to help you along the way. That’s how The Home Heroes can help.

“We’re a solutions based company for homeowners,” says Owner Tucker Pinyan. “We just provide options. We specialize in the cash home offers, but really we’re there to provide them, ‘Hey, this is really what a cash offer looks like. This is what it’s going to look like selling on the market. This is kind of for you to decide, but we’ll look at your situation and help you find the best option.’”

While focused mainly in the Lincoln market, The Home Heroes will go outside of Lincoln in some instances.

The company will help you come up with the best offer for you. To start, the company assesses all the properties located within about a half a mile of your home.

They’ll look at “properties that are similar--bedrooms, bathrooms, square footage,” says Pinyan. “We’ll look at what those sold for, the condition of those, and then we’ll take a look at your property.”

From there, if there are any renovations or updates needed to the home, they’ll subtract money from the overall home assessment to come up with an offer.

Cash offers aren’t for everyone, but The Home Heroes can help you make that determination as they specialize in “speed and convenience” for their clients, says Pinyan.

“It depends on [the client’s] goals,” he says. “If they have the resources, if they have the money, if they have the time to list their property on the market and wait for people to walk through the property, they might be better off listing on the market. But, speed and convenience is what we target.”

Pinyan says a common misconception with cash buyers is that they will give you a lowball offer.

“That’s not the case with us,” he says. “...We’re not going to do that to you. We’re going to show you the value of the house, what other properties are selling for, show you what yours is worth, and make you an offer based on that.”

Learn more about the entire process The Home Heroes offers at thehomeheroes.com.