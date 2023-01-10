The Home Heroes: Helping you sell your home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Home Heroes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Home Heroes, visit https://www.thehomeheroes.com/.

Are you considering hiring a company to help you sell your home? It can be a great way to streamline the process and get the most money out of your sale. The Home Heroes of Lincoln are a company looking to help you!

Tucker Pinyan, the owner of Home Heroes, says his company is unique because they work from a quick buying process to help get a home off the books for homeowners seeking a quick sale.

“We buy houses and all types of condition, but the main thing that separates us is we buy with cash so we’re able to close quickly, traditionally, 7 to 10 days,” Pinyan said. “And as opposed to a traditional homeowner where they’re waiting for a buyer, walkthroughs, that buyer has to get financing, and then they get approved by a bank, and it could fall through, so that’s that’s what we do is we buy houses for cash and as is condition.”

Pinyan says Home Heroes, in particular, seeks homes in need of repairs.

“We have or we do buy some that are outdated and they haven’t had repairs and cleaning,” Pinyan said. “So the homeowners lived there for a really long time, and they just haven’t done any work to it. Then we also do a lot with inherited properties.”

Pinyan adds that his company is also in the house flipping business when it comes to these older properties.

“We flip them, and then we sell them to our target market -- first-time homebuyers here in Lincoln,” Pinyan said.

Still, Pinyan stresses that the homebuying process for his company is simple and streamlined.

“We’ll draft the purchase agreement,” Pinyan said. “It’s a one-page agreement outlining the price and the terms that we’ll buy as is and cash. We’ll send that to the title company and they pretty much take care of everything from there. They’ll do the title search see see any any liens on the property, and then we’ll go and sign the papers and you pick up your check. It’s pretty much that simple.”

