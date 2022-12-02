Quality of Life is a Priority for the Caring Team at HoriSun Hospice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HoriSun Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HoriSun Hospice, visit www.horisunhospice.com.

Hospice care can be so important to so many families who need kind and compassionate end of life care. Sharon Russell knows that first hand.

“I was diagnosed three years ago with lung cancer, and I had done all the treatment that there was to do. We knew three years ago that it was fatal,” Russell says. “Once I got out of the hospital...I decided I needed quality of life. And it’s a God thing that we found [HoriSun Hospice]. This hospice service is amazing.”

Russell says that from the start, HoriSun Hospice helped her narrow down what her goals and priorities were for her hospice care. She says that was really important to her.

“They get it. They have understood me from the beginning,” Russell says. “I’m at peace. I’m relieved. I know that whenever the end comes, I will not be alone.”

That is an important consideration for Russell’s family as well.

“My husband is very thankful,” she says. “Hospice has been very inclusive, and explaining things, and my nurses come whenever I need them.”

She says if she doesn’t need as much care, her nurses still visit her once a week.

“They’ve anticipated my needs, before I knew my needs,” Russell says.

