‘You’re Not Alone:’ Bereavement Support Available at HoriSun Hospice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HoriSun Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HoriSun Hospice, visit https://www.horisunhospice.com.

HoriSun Hospice offers a variety of services to the community, including those to help your loved ones when you’re gone.

Bereavement Coordinator Sara Yates says, “As part of bereavement and hospice in itself, we’re here to give people quality and comfort at the end of life, and that extends not only to the patient, but to the family. As part of bereavement, I get to be there for the emotional piece, to help process that from the beginning of admission all the way through 13 months post-death.”

Bereavement support is so important to those dealing with this big life adjustment. You don’t have to do it alone.

“Death and dying is incredibly isolating, even though we all feel it. At some point in our life we will lose someone we love,” says Yates. “So just learning you’re not alone is hugely impactful. It’s one of the main things I hear from our families, is they learn they’re not alone, that talking about it doesn’t hasten it, and that you can even feel happiness and joy at the same time with your sadness.”

The bereavement team at HoriSun Hospice can help in many ways.

“We have a variety of tools in place so that we can meet people where they’re at, because it’s an individual journey” says Yates.

She says HoriSun Hospice offers in-person bereavement, phone calls, mailings, and grief groups.

When asked what she would say to someone grieving right now, Yates had this to say: “You’re not alone. It’s okay to ask for help. There’s always someone willing to listen.”

Learn more about the services available at Horisun Hospice by calling 402-484-6444 or by visiting www.horisunhospice.com.