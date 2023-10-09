Dr. Jessica Jacobson: Leading Cosmetic Surgeon in Lincoln, Nebraska

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jacobson Cosmetic Surgery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jacobson Cosmetic Surgery, visit http://www.jacobsoncosmeticsurgery.com/

Dr. Jessica Jacobson, the first female cosmetic surgeon in Lincoln, operates Jacobsen Cosmetic Surgery with a clear vision to become the leading cosmetic surgery practice in Lincoln, Nebraska. Their mission is to empower patients by offering a comprehensive range of both surgical and non-surgical procedures, prioritizing patient experience, safety, and exceptional results.

Dr. Jessica Jacobson fulfilled her dream of returning to Nebraska to establish her own practice and make Jacobson Cosmetic Surgery a reality.

“We opened up Jacobson Cosmetic Surgery back in March of 2022,” said Dr. Jessica Jacobson. “And it’s an all-elective cosmetic surgery practice where we offer surgical as well as non-surgical treatments.”

Their services encompass non-surgical options like Botox and dermal fillers, in addition to surgical procedures such as facelifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, and liposuction.

What sets this practice apart is their commitment to ensuring each patient feels comfortable from the moment they step inside.

“We have an all-female staff and we understand how personal of a decision it is to proceed with cosmetic surgery,” said Dr. Jacob Jacobson. “So we pride ourselves on concierge care as well as making the experience as enjoyable as possible for our patients. We also like to tell people, that you are not a number when you come to Jacobsen Cosmetic Surgery, you really become part of the JCS family.”

Dr. Jessica Jacobson also announces an exciting event called “BOOtox & BOObies” on October 19, a Halloween-themed open house featuring local female-owned businesses and numerous giveaways.

Attendees can explore the practice, support local businesses, and take advantage of discounts on Botox, fillers, and skincare products. It promises to be a fantastic evening to learn more about Jacobson Cosmetic Surgery and have a great time.

We are so excited to be having our Bootox & Boobies event right here at JCS 👻 Our event will take place October 19th... Posted by Jacobson Cosmetic Surgery on Monday, September 25, 2023

For additional details, please visit their website at http://www.jacobsoncosmeticsurgery.com/.