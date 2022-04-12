What is the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, visit www.lincoln.ne.gov.

Have you been discriminated against in employment, housing or public accommodation in Lincoln? If so, the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights (LCHR) is here to help.

LCHR dates back to 1966 when Lincoln voters passed Article 10, an anti-discrimination and human rights amendment to the City Charter. Title 11 was then added to the Lincoln Municipal Code, creating the framework to foster equal opportunity for all Lincoln residents and to prevent and respond to discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation.

The commission also works to educate the public about unlawful discriminatory practices and how proper procedures can be enforced. LCHR provides community education and assistance to community groups, businesses, schools, and governmental entities for the purpose of providing education regarding our legal rights and responsibilities, as well as promoting diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our community.

LCHR creates city policies for this enforcement and makes recommendations for city government actions.

Today, LCHR continues to strive to prevent, respond to, and eliminate all forms of illegal discrimination, and to assure and foster equal opportunity for all City of Lincoln community members. LCHR receives, settles, investigates, issues findings, conciliates, and holds public hearings on complaints alleging discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, national origin, familial status, age, ancestry, marital status, and retaliation within the City of Lincoln.

There is a designated team to help with any complaints received. That team is:

