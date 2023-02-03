High Blood Pressure: A silent killer in Lincoln

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lincoln Internal Medicine Associates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lincoln Internal Medicine Associates, visit http://limadocs.com/.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common health issue affecting millions of people worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure. In Lincoln, Nebraska, this issue is just as prevalent, making it an important topic to discuss with your doctor or dentist.

What is high blood pressure and why is it so dangerous? High blood pressure is when the force of the blood against the walls of the blood vessels is too high. This condition can lead to several serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. The dangerous thing about high blood pressure is that it’s a silent disease, meaning it does not produce any symptoms, making it difficult to detect.

“It’s actually a silent disease, or asymptomatic, we call it in medicine, which means you don’t feel it unless you get it measured,” Dr. Scott Ignham with Lincoln Internal Medicine Associates said. “So the best way to do that is to measure it with a blood pressure cuff and that’s one of the reasons we recommend going to the doctor or dentist so frequently.” Regular check-ups with your doctor or dentist can help detect high blood pressure early and allow for proper treatment.

High blood pressure increases with age and has a large genetic component. It’s also important to note that high blood pressure is not just a problem for the elderly.

“So oftentimes people think because it’s silent, they don’t have to worry about it, but it’s actually the number one cause of strokes and heart attacks,” Ignham said. “And that happens at much earlier ages than one would hope. So it’s important to get it measured and under control if someone has high blood pressure, and additionally, it’s one of the main causes of kidney disease as well.”

High blood pressure is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that can impact people of all ages. Regular check-ups with your doctor or dentist are essential in detecting high blood pressure and getting it under control. If you have high blood pressure, it’s important to work with your healthcare provider to manage it through lifestyle changes, medication, or a combination of both. Don’t let high blood pressure go undetected and untreated. Make an appointment today with Lincoln Internal Medicine Associates to have your blood pressure checked and take the first step in protecting your health.