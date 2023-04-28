Type 2 Diabetes: Prevention is Key

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lincoln Internal Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lincoln Internal Medicine, visit https://www.limadocs.com/.

Are you familiar with type 2 diabetes? It’s a disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and its impact can be quite severe. To shed more light on this condition, we spoke with Dr. Scott Ingham, an expert on internal medicine from Lincoln Internal Medicine.

First, it’s essential to understand that type 2 diabetes is a disease of insulin resistance. The body produces insulin, but it’s not used effectively, leading to high blood sugar levels. Over time, high blood sugar can lead to various complications, such as strokes, heart attacks, kidney disease, neuropathy, and blindness.

The good news is that type 2 diabetes is preventable, especially if caught early. Healthy lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise and healthy eating, can help keep this disease at bay. Furthermore, physicians, like Dr. Ingrham, can guide patients towards making the right choices, including medication if necessary, to prevent complications.

Dr. Ingham emphasized the importance of intervention before a patient develops type 2 diabetes. Pre-diabetes is an early stage that a physician can recognize and help prevent the onset of the disease. Physicians are also trained to help patients understand the disease and make informed decisions about medication.

In conclusion, type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that requires attention and care. However, it’s important to note that prevention is possible, especially with healthy lifestyle changes and the guidance of a knowledgeable physician. Remember, early intervention is key, so be sure to schedule regular check-ups and stay informed about your health.