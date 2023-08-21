Medication Adherence is Important for Overall Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lincoln Pharmacy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lincoln Pharmacy, visit https://www.lincoln-rx.com.

Health experts say drugs don’t work if patients don’t take them. Lincoln Pharmacy knows the importance of medication adherence for long-term care.

“Many adults in the United States take one, or more than three, medications every day, and the medications are prescribed by their provider for important health-related conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol. And if you don’t take it on time, it’s going to be not good for your health,” says Pharmacist Faheem Rashidi.

Rashidi says that because medications build up in your system, if you stop taking them, or don’t take them on time each day, you will likely see some side effects. He says a large contributing factor to not taking medications as prescribed is the cost.

“Medication cost is the big thing that a lot of patients cannot afford their medication,” says Rashidi. “There’s also lack of education and transportation.”

But, Rashidi says that Lincoln Pharmacy can help.

“As pharmacists, our priority is to make sure we educate patients about their medication, side effects, and the importance of taking it on time, but we also separate it by the day/time of the day,” says Rashidi. “For example, if a patient is taking four medications, then we separate it on the days of the week for morning, noon, evening, bedtime, and that makes it easier.”

He says they also have devices that can send you reminders to take your medications each day, and at the appropriate times.

Rashidi says when it comes to medication adherence, some patients can just have a hard time keeping track of it all.

“They have too many medications. They don’t know their side effects. They don’t want to take their medication, and of course cost--that it’s expensive for them to buy the medication and pay the co-pays,” he says.

Rashidi says if you have questions about your medications, talk to your doctor or pharmacist for recommendations.

For more information, visit www.lincoln-rx.com or call 402-817-7978.