The 4th Annual Lincoln Veterans Parade honors women veterans

The 4th Annual Lincoln Veterans Parade will be held on November 13th at 2 pm. This year’s theme is Honoring Women Veterans.

The parade will celebrate the women veterans in Lincoln and surrounding communities. The parade route will start at Lincoln High School and travels K Street to the Nebraska Capitol Building. A presentation will be on the Capitol north steps with a parade of colors.

The Grand Marshal this year is retired Army Brigadier General Roma Amundson, who served as Assistant Adjutant General for the Nebraska National Guard. She received her promotion in June 2009, becoming the first woman in the Nebraska National Guard to achieve that rank.

The guest speaker is Air Force veteran Teri Clark. She is a business owner and strong veteran advocate in the area. For several years, Teri has led the Nebraska Veteran and Family Task Force, a network of Veteran Service Organizations, Nonprofit Organizations, and businesses that help and support the veteran community.

The Lincoln Veterans Parade Group is a 501c3 organization with a mix of veterans and civilians working together to build a better community. The focus is to acknowledge and honor our veterans and to disseminate information about issues concerning our veterans and their family.

In 2018, of the 15,395 veterans in Lancaster County, over 5k served in Vietnam, over 5k served in Gulf War, over 1k served in Korea, 743 served in WWII, and almost 3k served between conflicts.

Check out previous parade highlights and ways to participate in the Lincoln Veterans Parade by going to www.lincolnveteransparade.org.