LIVE Hydration Spa Brings Comfort and Relief to Lincoln

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LIVE Hydration Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LIVE Hydration Spa, visit https://www.livehydrationspa.com/locations/lincoln-ne

A brand new concept to Lincoln, LIVE Hydration Spa, is here to help you get healthy and stay healthy. IV therapy is the most effective way of hydrating, delivering vitamins, nutrients and fluids that the body needs to give the feeling of complete wellness and the best version of yourself. Intravenous (IV) nutrition is much more than intravenous vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients. Our IV nutrition program has consistently been proven to be one of the most effective ways to improve your overall wellness. IV nutrition can be beneficial in preventing illness as well as improve symptoms of those suffering from pre-existing conditions.

The benefits of IV nutrition programs have been described as life changing. While all IV nutrition programs are individually tailored, the programs can be specifically designed for: boosting energy, hydration, immune system improvement, improving circulation, decreasing inflammation, and improving mental focus and concentration.

IV bag treatment options include but are not limited to:

Fatigue



Immunity boost



Training athlete



Minor colds



Hangover



General wellness boost



Workout prep/ Post workout recovery



Headaches



LIVE Hydration Spa is ideal for both preventative care and post sickness care. This is something you can come in and do after you’ve seen your general practitioner, when you start to feel a little sick, or if you are just generally feeling tired and worn down. Athletes see benefits both before and after a competition. As fully qualified medical professionals, every member of our team strives to offer the best possible treatment so that our clients achieve the optimal level of health and wellness they desire.

Not only can you visit the new LIVE Hydration Spa at the Lenox Square Shopping Center location, you can also find LIVE Hydration mobile stations at various locations. Visit our website for more information or to nook an appointment.