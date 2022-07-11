Recover the right way in the summer heat

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LIVE Hydration Spa and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LIVE Hydration Spa, visit livehydrationspalenox.com.

LIVE Hydration Spa in Lenox has been keeping you healthy and hydrated for a year.

Owners Mandy and Jeremy Brummels say they are enjoying the support from visitors, other businesses and the community.

“We have been just so well-received,” says Mandy. “We have made some of the best relationships with other entrepreneurs and like-minded business owners. It’s just been such a blessing to get to serve our community.”

In the summer heat, LIVE Hydration Spa can help replenish nutrients lost while spending time outside in the hot Nebraska weather. This might be especially important for outdoor athletes.

“We just did a golf event last weekend, where we helped about 30 different golfers [with our mobile IV hydration trailer],” said Jeremy. “So there’s a lot of opportunities for us to get out in the community and help people.”

When trying to stay hydrated while playing sports, or even working outside like for construction workers and contractors, many people fall short of the hydration they need. Jeremy says a perfect mix of glucose, sodium and water are necessary to absorb the fluids your body needs for replenishment.

“If you’re not getting that exact formula right, and even if you are getting it right, you might not be able to absorb the fluids that you want,” says Jeremy. “So, it could take you all day to add a liter or two of fluid, where you can do that [at LIVE Hydration Spa] in 45 minutes.”

For those working outside, this hydration therapy can really be beneficial. Mandy says several employers in the area are sending their construction employees to LIVE Hydration Spa to rejuvenate their body’s nutrients and fluids. But, hydration therapy can come to you, too. Call the number below to request the mobile IV hydration trailer at your worksite or event!

Learn more about LIVE Hydration Spa Lenox in the video above, or check out all the available options at livehydrationspalenox.com or by calling (402) 413-2042.