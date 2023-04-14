Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Live On Nebraska and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Live On Nebraska, visit https://liveonnebraska.org.

April is National Donate Life Month and Live On Nebraska wants to remind everyone of the need for organ and tissue donations.

Emily Niebrugge, a tissue recipient and donor family member who serves as Live On Nebraska’s Advanced Public Outreach Coordinator, says that when she first joined the team, she didn’t have any connections to organ and tissue donors, but believed in the mission.

“Shortly after I started, my dad became sick with congestive heart failure,” Niebrugge says. She says that while they weren’t able to save her dad’s life in the hospital, his tissue donations saved lives.

“The good news is that he was able to help 80 people through tissue donation, which I think people are really surprised to know when I tell them that,” Niebrugge says.

Then, she became a tissue donation recipient herself a couple years later.

“I was at a doctor, at a regular check-up, and she was going through my family history because I was new to her, and she noticed that breast cancer runs in my family,” Niebrugge says. “My mom had it twice when I was younger.”

Her new doctor encouraged her to get genetic testing, which helped Niebrugge learn that she carries the BRAC1 (breast cancer gene 1) gene mutation, which meant her chances of getting breast cancer were 85%.

“I was not okay with that,” she says. “I had seen my mom go through it before, and so I decided to have preventative surgery to reduce my chances to less than 5%.”

As part of her reconstructive surgery, Niebrugge’s skin grafts were from tissue donations.

Now, with her experiences, she wants everyone to know how easy it is to become a donor.

“Most people register at the DMV when they get their drivers license, and you’ll have a little heart on your drivers license if you’ve done that,” Niebrugge says. “And if you missed that opportunity and are 16 years of age or older, you can register on our website at liveonnebraska.org.”

A single donor can help more than 100 people through tissue and organ donation, she says.

In clearing up some misconceptions, Niebrugge says so many parts of the body can be donated to save other lives.

“I think that sometimes people think they’re too old, or they’ve been too hard on their bodies, but I think people would be really surprised to know the things that we can move forward with despite all of those concerns,” she says.

To learn more, or to register as a tissue and organ donor in Nebraska, please visit liveonnebraska.org.