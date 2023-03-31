Feed Your Pet the Very Best with Natural Food and Treats from Long Dog Fat Cat

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Long Dog Fat Cat and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Long Dog Fat Cat, visit https://longdogfatcat.com.

You want the best for your family members, and that includes your cats and dogs.

Long Dog Fat Cat has natural pet care options so you can provide them the very best. While the company is based in Omaha and has several locations there, there’s also a store in Lincoln.

Manager Sarah Nisley says, “Our location in Lincoln is our first location, so we’re starting to branch out here. We’re super excited to be [in Lincoln],”

This first Lincoln store is located just off 84th and Old Cheney Road.

When it comes to feeding you pets, Long Dog Fat Cat has your pet’s best health in mind.

“Our goal is to focus on the nutrition of our pets. We obviously want everybody to get on a raw diet, but that’s not easy for everyone, so we focus on other things as well, like high end kibbles,” says Nisley.

Nisley says that feeding your pets a more natural diet is the right choice.

“Natural food is best for your pet, because it’s going to be the biologically appropriate thing for your pet to eat, compared to [most] kibbles. There’s a lot of things [in some pet foods] that they wouldn’t find in the wild, like corn, wheat, soy,” she says. “A dog’s diet is going to be based off protein, same thing with a cat. That’s what you want to see in your [pet’s] food.”

If you are switching your pet to a natural food, there will be an adjustment period.

“It just kind of depends on the sensitivity level of your animal,” says Nisley. “So, they usually take about a week or two, and they go through what we call a ‘detox stage.’”

You pet might have an upset stomach or some diarrhea when switching to a more natural diet, but that should subside within a week or so.

Long Dog Fat Cat isn’t just a pet food store either. The store has natural pet treats, interactive puzzle toys, and some more unexpected items like hogs feet and turkey necks for your dog.

“We also have a bakery so we can guarantee that our products are organic,” says Nisley. “So we also make birthday cakes, pupcakes, cupcakes. Lots of cool things.”

Grooming is a service offered at Long Dog Fat Cat as well.

“We do kennel free grooming, so it’s less stressful for the dog and they can have that one-on-one interaction with the groomer,” says Nisley.

For more information on Long Dog Fat Cat, call, 531-249-5928, check out longdogfatcat.com or visit the Lincoln location in person.