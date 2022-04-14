Celebrating 30 Years of Matt Talbot

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit www.mtko.org.

This September, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is celebrating 30 years in the Lincoln community.

Matt Talbot started in 1992, when Mary Costello saw an unmet need in Lincoln and reached out to people experiencing homelessness by serving a meal on Saturday nights.

The need was great so Mary, Ruth McKinstry and a few others reached out to their churches and found that more people wanted to help. Soon meals were served every day through faith-based, inclusive and completely volunteer efforts.

Since that first meal in 1992, more than 2.4 million meals have been served to those who hunger for food and a better life.

But, Matt Talbot offers more than than just meal services. The mission of the organization is to serve the needs of Lincoln’s working poor and homeless by relieving hunger, overcoming homelessness, addressing addiction, and providing outreach and advocacy.

Executive Director Suzanne Blue says Matt Talbot is also working towards offering mental health services, as she says they see a great need for it in the Lincoln community.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is named after an Irish Catholic man born in 1856. Talbot starting working as a messenger for a wine merchant at age 12, began drinking heavily and was a confirmed alcoholic by the age of 13. He continued his alcoholic ways until, at 28, he vowed to quit drinking and devote his life to working and doing penance. He remained sober until he died in 1925.

Talbot supported his sobriety with prayer, spiritual reading, worship, and community support. In 1975, Pope Paul VI declared him to be Venerable Matt Talbot which is a step toward sainthood. For alcoholics of all faiths, his life provides a powerful example of conversion, recovery, and hope.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach in Lincoln is just one of many agencies throughout the country and world that bear his name.

Learn more about the organization in the video above. To donate to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, scan the QR code in this story or visit www.mtko.org/donate.

Items can also be donated. Priority items include bikes/bike locks and microwaves, but the organization is also accepting gift cards, non-perishable foods, soaps and other hygiene products, and bottled water. The complete donation wish list can be found here.

Also, volunteers are always needed to keep meal and other service programs going. Click here if you are interested in volunteering with Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Each year, volunteers are recognized during the Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising event, which will be held on June 9, 2022, at the Country Club of Lincoln.