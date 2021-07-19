Children suffering from hunger in America’s bread basket

Food insecurity is an epidemic everywhere in the United States, including Lincoln. Even in the breadbasket of America, many people do not have enough to eat. The crisis hits many populations but is especially hard on children. Summer months, when school meals are not available, make the problem worse. There are many organizations in the region working to combat this problem and provide both short-term and systemic solutions.

According to the USDA, even before the pandemic, about 10% of American households did not have enough food to feed themselves. The Nebraska Legislative Research Office reports that the state rate is around 13%. The number for children is worse: almost 20% of chi

ldren in Nebraska do not have enough to eat.

Hunger is caused by many factors. HealthyPeople.gov lists five main reasons: income, employment, race/ethnicity, and disability. Lack of food and proper nutrition can lead to chronic health conditions, or worsen existing ones. A study published in The Journal of Nutrition found, “U.S. adults living in food-insecure households consume fewer weekly servings of fruits, vegetables, and dairy and lower levels of micronutrients, including the B complex vitamins, magnesium, iron, zinc, and calcium. These dietary patterns are linked to the development of chronic disease, including hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes.” Children face additional struggles including, “increased rates of iron-deficiency anemia, acute infection, chronic illness, and developmental and mental health problems”

Local organizations such as Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) combat hunger head on. They work to provide food and prepared meals to those in need and reach out to those in the community who may not have the ability to come to them. Annually they serve around 73,000 meals. They also operate a food pantry for those who can prepare meals at home.

MTKO also works to combat the root causes of hunger. Resources are provided to those who are experiencing homelessness and people with addictions. The organization strives to, “connect people to resources that take care of the whole person.”

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach logo

Susanne Blue, Executive Director of MTKO, says extra help is needed now. She states, “Summers are always our busiest time. Really it’s a lot about families and the children who don’t get their meals during the school day. When school is out for the summer we always see a big influx of families coming in.”

If you are experiencing food insecurity or if you would like to donate resources or time, please contact Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

