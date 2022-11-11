Exciting things to come this holiday season with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

Exciting things to come this holiday season with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, visit https://www.mtko.org/

Helping to make your life easier locally every day. Here to talk about some amazing events ahead for the Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is Executive Director Suzanne Blue.

Suzanne says she’s excited about this upcoming season. She said they’ll be open throughout the whole holiday season serving Thanksgiving and Christmas traditional feasts for all the guests. She said they also will have a lot of groups adopt some of the housing families that are in need of gifts and items.

The Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach will also host their annual Holiday Fiesta right before Christmas.

Although the organization has a lot of buzz during the holiday season, they keep the doors open year-round to address various issues in the community, including depression, addiction and poverty. Suzzane says they also help offer services to help people and just create a safe place for the community.

Even though the holiday season is a good time for people to donate, the organization could use donations year-round.

For more information on Matt Alba Kitchen and Outreach, go to https://www.1011now.com/