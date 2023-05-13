Give to Lincoln Day has importance for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit https://www.mtko.org/.

Are you passionate about making a positive impact in your community? Well, here’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss! Give to Lincoln Day is just around the corner, happening on Wednesday, May 24. This incredible event is dedicated to supporting Lancaster County nonprofits, and one organization that could greatly benefit from your help is the renowned Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

According to Laurie Wellman with Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Give to Lincoln Day stands as one of their most significant fundraising initiatives throughout the year. The funds raised during this event play a pivotal role in supporting their four main pillars: hunger relief, outreach services, housing, and substance use programs. The impact of your contribution lasts far beyond a single day; it sustains their efforts throughout the year.

The best part about Give to Lincoln Day is that you can donate not only on the designated day but all month long! With just a few clicks, you can visit their website and start making your gift right away. Every contribution, no matter the amount, matters greatly. Laurie emphasizes that even a modest $5 or $10 can make a world of difference. It’s astonishing how far they can stretch these small gifts to support the most vulnerable members of our community. Just imagine, $5 could provide a couple of meals and bring hope to those in need.

But that’s not all—your donations will also contribute to an ongoing expansion project at Matt Talbot. This final stage of their move to a larger location is an exciting opportunity for the organization to expand its reach and serve more individuals in need. The funds raised during Give to Lincoln Day will directly support this expansion, which includes spaces for hunger relief team meetings, life skills classes, and storage facilities for their first home housing program. By donating, you are directly enabling Matt Talbot to offer enhanced assistance to those who require it.

It’s important to note that Matt Talbot’s needs extend beyond the expansion project. They serve two meals a day, 365 days a year, in addition to providing essential outreach services such as showers, laundry facilities, assistance with IDs, and support for substance use issues. Moreover, their commitment to helping individuals and families never wavers, especially during the summertime when the demand for their services escalates. Your contribution, whether monetary or in the form of volunteering, will directly impact the lives of those in need.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreachgreatly appreciates the time, talent, and treasure that volunteers bring to their organization. They are powered by a dedicated community of individuals who believe in their cause and selflessly give their time to make a difference. If you’re unable to contribute financially, consider volunteering from the comfort of your own home.

So mark your calendars for Give to Lincoln Day on May 24, and join us in supporting Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Your generosity will help transform lives and create a stronger, more compassionate community. Together, we can make a lasting impact!