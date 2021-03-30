Housing Assistance Helps House the Homeless

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit https://www.mtko.org/.

While the pandemic has been hard, it’s brought about new ways to serve the working poor and the homeless. Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has seen a growth in housing that is helping them defeat homelessness.

The growth in housing has proven to be a very positive outcome of the pandemic. There has been a massive increase in assistance and resources which has allowed Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach to serve 50% more people in the last year. Around 320 individuals, including families, were housed during the pandemic.

As the pandemic restrictions change, and more vaccines become available, they are able to open even further to serve a larger part of the community. As the need increases, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is going to begin increasing the number of volunteers to better help serve the needs. They are asking for donations of bottled water, and they will be looking for a bit of help to work in the garden. There is a wonderful vegetable garden that provides food for them to use in the kitchen

If you’d like to help out, you can do something as simple as donate some water bottle. You could organize a drive or volunteer in a number of other ways. For more information on how to help or volunteer, contact Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.