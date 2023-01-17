Matt Talbot, Souper Bowl of Caring

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit www.mtko.org.

With the popular National Football League Super Bowl game less than three weeks away, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (MTKO) is just one of many organizations nationwide hoping to make a big difference in the lives of others.

The Souper Bowl of Caring campaign began in 1990 and has grown into a yearly effort across the United States. The vision of the Souper Bowl of Caring is to transform the Big Game into a nationwide movement inspiring people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger.

Laurie Wellman, Director of Development at MTKO, says, “It’s a great way to have a little fun, but also draw attention to something that’s important. It helps get resources for hunger relief and food insecurity.”

The nationwide event has raised more than $25 million worth of food and financial resources in just the last three years, Wellman says.

“And even though it’s a national event, what we raise will stay local,” says Wellman.

Jenn Boettcher, MTKO Events and Donor Engagement Specialist, says it’s very easy to ‘get in the game’ of helping others.

“You can have a big team or a small team,” she says. “It can start with just picking up a few extra items when you are buying your snacks for the Super Bowl. You can make it a contest with the people you work with, at your church or other groups you interact with.”

Boettcher says some people might even choose to set up a Facebook fundraiser for the event.

“It’s really easy. There’s no rules. No yellow flags,” she says.

Wellman says all donations can help those who are feeling food insecure.

“Matt Talbot does two meals a day, 365 days a year, but we also offer food pantries,” Wellman says. “And we have a giveaway table where we are giving away fresh food to those in need in the community, so this just helps supplement those efforts.”

Participation in the Souper Bowl of Caring is easy! Donations of cash, canned goods, blankets, or backpacks are all welcome. It can be as simple as making an announcement one week and collecting from your group the next week. One item or $1 per person makes a huge difference.

To sign up to participate with the Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach team, visit www.mtko.org. Learn more in the video above.