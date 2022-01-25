Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit www.mtko.org.

With the popular National Football League Super Bowl game just 10 days away, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is just one of many organizations nationwide hoping to make a big difference in the lives of others.

The Souper Bowl of Caring campaign began in 1990 and has grown into a yearly effort across the United States. The vision of the Souper Bowl of Caring is to transform the Big Game into a nationwide movement inspiring people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger.

Churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors, businesses, scouting groups and clubs are invited to collect donations for local hunger relief organizations like Matt Talbot.

Because of the generosity of volunteers and donors, Matt Talbot has safely stayed open during the pandemic. Our hunger relief efforts - and your support - are more important than ever.

Participation in the Souper Bowl of Caring is easy! Donations of cash, canned goods, blankets, or backpacks are all welcome. It can be as simple as making an announcement one week and collecting from your group the next week. One item or $1 per person makes a huge difference.

Learn more about the Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Souper Bowl of Caring campaign on its website or in the video above.