Summer Brings New Needs to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

Summer is here and it’s the busiest time of the year at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach Center. Summer brings more children not getting food from school and that’s a huge driver to the influx of business.

There are also a number of other needs that the center tries to meet during the Summer with their street outreach program. Many of these items are in high demand:

Bottled Water

Cooling Towels

Insect Repellant

Sun Screen

Bike Locks

There is also a community garden, called Hope Garden, and the garden includes seating areas for the homeless. The community garden can always use volunteers to help keep the grounds and tend the garden. This is a great opportunity for families to get out together and volunteer in the community.

There have also been some great improvements since the pandemic began. More volunteers are being invited back. More clients are being served. The Outreach Center has hosted 2 vaccination clinics now for the homeless, and will continue to offer “To Go” meals, but we are also able to offer indoor dining here now as well. Many of our working poor guests have their own homes and can take their meals home which we hope will help with the overcrowding we were experiencing pre-pandemic.

