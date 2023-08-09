Volunteer for the 27th Annual ‘Huskers Helping the Homeless’ Event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit https://www.mtko.org.

Fighting hunger, homelessness, and addiction in Nebraska takes a community effort.

Huskers Helping the Homeless is an annual fundraising event for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

“Each year we pick a Husker home game, so this year, it will be on September 30th, when Nebraska takes on Michigan. It will be the first Big 10 game of this year so we’re excited,“ says Matt Talbot Event Planner, Jenn Boettcher.

Boettcher says this event is great for groups or families wanting to volunteer.

“We need about 100 volunteers or so, and we provide all the good stuff. We have signs, we have buckets, everybody gets a T-shirt,” she says. “We just have people, throughout town, at local grocery stores, at Walmart, at Sam’s...just asking people to be the face of Matt Talbot for a little bit and ask for donations for us.”

Boettcher says people can sign up for the days right before the game, or can volunteer downtown near Memorial Stadium before Saturday’s game.

“And we make sure you’re done volunteering before the game, so if you want to get home and watch it, or get to the stadium, you can,” says Boettcher.

The annual success of this event, with 2023 being the 27th annual Huskers Helping the Homeless, is greatly beneficial to those needing help in the community.

“This is one of our big events for the year, where we really depend on the funds that we raise to help fund all the different services we provide,” says Boettcher. “Over the last year, we’ve seen a really big spike in the people that are needing services, and so this just really helps us be able to help all the extra people that are coming in lately.”

For more information about the Huskers Helping the Homeless event or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.mtko.org or call (402) 477-4116.