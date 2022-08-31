Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen, visit https://www.mtko.org.

Huskers, are you ready to help the Lincoln community? It’s time for Huskers Helping the Homeless, operated by Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Each year on a Husker home game, volunteers take to downtown Lincoln to accept donations to support Matt Talbot. Volunteers and sponsors are always welcomed.

Lori Wellman, the Director of Development at Matt Talbot, says this is a great opportunity for the community to have fun while helping out.

“Watch the Huskers take on the Sooners, but also give back to those in need,” says Wellman. “...So whether you want to do downtown to walk around for the excitement of the pregame, or you want to do the days leading up, you can go to mtko.org and read about some of the opportunities.”

The 2022 event will be held September 15-17, 2022. With the main event being held Saturday, Sept. 17 in the downtown area before the Nebraska v. Oklahoma game! Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.!

There are many volunteer opportunities for this event. Offsite donation locations will be various local stores - Walmart, Sam’s Club, Super Saver, Russ’s Market, and more to come. Each shift is one hour and we are asking for four volunteers per shift.

Thursday, Sept. 15 - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 - 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. & 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 17 we will also need 100 volunteers throughout downtown Lincoln from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00/10:30 a.m.

If interested in volunteering, please contact Victoria O’Neil at victoria.oneil@mtko.org or 402-817-0623. You can eve plan a fundraiser of your own, maybe at a tailgate or backyard barbecue party. Ask about getting a donation bucket for your event.

“All of the proceeds will help Matt Talbot and our four pillar programs all year long,” says Wellman. “Those are hunger relief, overcoming homelessness, [housing] and we’re working with people who are suffering from addiction issues.”

To donate online, visit the Matt Talbot website.