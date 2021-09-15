Huskers Helping the Homeless 2021

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, visit https://www.mtko.org/

Huskers Helping the Homeless is an annual program for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. This is the 25th year for the program and it will happen Saturday October 9th at the Husker game this year.

This years events are tailored for safety with COVID-19 still being a concern in the community. There will still be volunteers downtown and we are seeking more volunteers to help. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and orange bucket and will be assigned a location to go out and collect donations for a couple of hours. In addition to this effort, we will be conducting a raffle this year. Volunteers are still needed to help sell those raffle tickets as well.

This is a major fundraiser for Matt Talbot and helps to provide a variety or services in the community. In addition to serving meals 365 days a year, Matt Talbot also provides housing and outreach programs for people in our area.

If you’d like to volunteer to help during Huskers Heling the Homeless or if you’d like to purchase raffle tickets, you can do it all in one convenient location online at https://www.mtko.org/huskers/page.html