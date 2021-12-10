Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach provides help for the community this holiday season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot’s, visit http://www.mtko.org.

Grocery stores are packed right now with shoppers preparing for the holidays. Not everyone is able to fill their cart with food.

Suzanne Blue from Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach says the group had to make plenty of changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we get to invite guests inside again, so we did all to-go meals last year,” Blue said. “This year, we’re going to have a feast fit for kings and queens. We have flowers and pumpkins and gourds, and everyone will be welcome to sit in the dining room or take their meal to go if they choose to, perfect.”

So how have services changed?

“Well, we’re getting we’re seeing a steady increase right now. You know, really as busy as we were through the pandemic. A lot of that was due to just modifications to keep everyone safe. But we are now seeing more guests coming in for meals. It’s a steady increase. We’re significantly more food pantries, request for housing utility assistance, so the needs are really growing. There were a lot of resources early on in the pandemic, but things are starting to wear out.”

What kind of donations could they use now as we’re heading into the holiday season?

“Well, you know, the financial contributions are always so important so we can direct them where they need to go the most, but the need for warm winter apparel is huge,” Blue said. “We need blankets, we need backpacks for our homeless guests, hygiene supplies, you know, community food drives are always really helpful to us during the holiday season. And as we look to next year, we’re seeing fewer volunteers come in and that is pandemic related. We had a lot of volunteers who were retired -- more elderly -- that just, you know, don’t feel comfortable taking the risk in coming in anymore. So we’ll be recruiting volunteers in January right away.

For more information, head over to https://www.mtko.org/.