Matt Talbot’s Kitchen and Outreach helping the community for the holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Matt Talbot’s Kitchen and Outreach and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Matt Talbot’s Kitchen and Outreach, visit https://www.mtko.org/.

The needs at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach remain. The hope is to bring some joyful cheer to the working poor and homeless. Susanne Blue, executive director of Matt Talbot, says they have plenty planned for the holiday season.

“We’ll be open the entire time,” Blue said. “We are adopting families. We are planning special meals, and then, of course, we have our annual Holiday Fiesta every year, which will be on [December] 16. So just providing some some joy and celebration during the season.”

How can the community help?

“We would really appreciate some backpacks or blankets for our homeless guests, gift cards for groceries, gas, maybe movies, anything that we can do to provide a little respite for our working poor and homeless is greatly appreciated,” Blue said.

But the Holiday Fiesta isn’t the only thing Matt Talbot takes on during the season.

“Really, we go all out the decorations in the kitchen and the special events and our team really gets into providing the care and compassion to our guests,” Blue said.

That compassion is necessary during the holidays where things can be difficult for those in need.

“I just always say keep an open mind and an open heart and think about us and help support organizations like Matt Talbot, and many others that serve people in need, because, you know, everybody deserves a special place and a special celebration during this time and it’s hard on people,” Blue said. “So the more we can do to create the joy and merriment, the better.”

Blue says that need doesn’t end at just those bare necessities, either.

“We’re seeing need for volunteers, which hasn’t been a case for us for many years,” Blue said. “But with the pandemic and retiring volunteers, we’re going to need some help in the new year to help with our hunger relief program.”

For more information, visit http://www.mtko.org.