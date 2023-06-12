Raising Awareness on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NE Dept of Health and Human Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NE Dept of Health and Human Services, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed annually on June 15, serves as a global platform to recognize and promote awareness of elder abuse.

We recently spoke with Antonio Carranza, who shed light on the importance of acknowledging this day and highlights the various forms of elder abuse that can often go unnoticed. With social isolation and reluctance to report crimes being prevalent factors, it is crucial to educate ourselves and take action to protect our elderly population.

Elder abuse encompasses a range of forms, including financial, physical, and emotional abuse. Carranza emphasizes that vigilance is crucial in identifying signs of abuse. Changes in an elder’s financial habits, altered behavior towards loved ones, or unusual reactions when discussing specific individuals can indicate potential abuse. By staying alert and attentive to these red flags, we can help safeguard the well-being of our elderly community members.

One of the primary reasons for the underreporting of elder abuse is the social isolation experienced by many older individuals. Limited contact with others and a reluctance to sever ties with perpetrators, often family members or close friends, can prevent victims from seeking help. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a crucial opportunity to shed light on this issue and encourage reporting. By raising awareness, we empower individuals to identify abuse and take action to protect their loved ones.

Carranza directs individuals seeking further information or resources to the State Unit on Aging, a division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Their dedicated webpage for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day provides valuable tools, including an informative toolkit with statistics on elder abuse and materials addressing common frauds and scams targeting seniors. For those residing in the Lincoln area, a reception will be held at the Nebraska State Office Building on June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. offering additional resources, promotional items, and refreshments.

As World Elder Abuse Awareness Day approaches, it is crucial for us to acknowledge and address the often-hidden issue of elder abuse. By understanding the signs and forms of abuse, we can become vigilant protectors of our elderly loved ones. Together, we can create a society where elder abuse is not tolerated, and our senior citizens can age with dignity and respect. Let us mark June 15 by wearing purple, raising awareness, and actively working towards the prevention of elder abuse.