Nebraska City’s Applejack Festival Celebrates 55 Years of Memories

Nebraska City’s Applejack Festival turns 55 this year and wants you to help celebrate.

Nebraska City natives Tammy Partsch, Marketing Director, and Amy Allgood, Executive Director, now run the festival and couldn’t have dreamed as kids that they’d be running it some day.

“It was just a part of our community, something every fall that you did, and you were in the parade and you went to the pancake feed,” says Partsch.

“All your friends got together and went to the carnival,” says Allgood.

“If you were lucky enough to be chosen for the water barrel fight, you did that,” says Partsch. “It was always just fun. We never know the amount of work that went into putting it all together, and how the whole community gets involved.”

Even people who don’t live in Nebraska City enjoy the Applejack Festival each year.

“Applejack happens over two weekends, and the first weekend is September 15th through the 17th, and it has the traditional: the parade, the car show, the fun run, the pancake feed, and vendor fairs,” says Partsch. “The second weekend, September 23rd and 24th, that’s all about apples. We’re adding two new events this year. One is an Apple Jamboree, really focused on kids, and then there’s the Cider Stroll. You have a little passport, and you go from downtown business to downtown business and you get to sample some fun ciders.”

This time of year lends itself to an awesome time with those you love.

“It’s just feeling in the air, like it’s crisp in the mornings and you’re with your friends and your family, and I get to share those traditions that my family did with my kids,” says Allgood. “We get to go to the parade, fill our bags with candy, and then over to the carnival.”

Allgood says a progressive dinner on the second weekend really gets to show the awesome food and community spirit of Nebraska City.

It’s the perfect time of year, so visit the Applejack Festival and connect with old friends again. Learn more about the Applejack Festival at nebraskacity.com.