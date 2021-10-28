NCF Annual Celebration comes to McCook

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Community Foundation, visit https://www.nebcommfound.org.

After going virtual in 2020, Nebraska Community Foundation’s Annual Fund Training returns to an in-person format for 2021, convening its network of dedicated volunteers in McCook on November 18.

NCF and McCook Community Foundation Fund task attendees to embrace and unleash their active hope through a day of training sessions at McCook Community College followed by an evening in downtown McCook. After an opening plenary, the event offers 10 different breakouts throughout the day, with morning and afternoon sessions separated by a lunch program exploring NCF’s 2021 Transfer of Wealth study. Breakout topics include planned giving, impactful grantmaking and marketing strategy, among many other subjects selected to empower volunteers as they strengthen their home communities. Sessions are co-led by NCF staff and peer affiliated fund volunteers.

Following the day’s training, attendees can embark on a community bus tour to experience McCook’s landmarks and history, then enjoy a mini film festival at the Fox Theatre highlighting more than 25 years of community-building in Greater Nebraska. The festival features the work of talented storyteller and NCF videographer Brian Kreikemeier, which encompasses communities across the state.

Instead of NCF’s usual banquet, the evening will feature a unique “Night on the Bricks.” This event takes place throughout numerous downtown McCook locations with varied opportunities to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Southwest Nebraska. In addition to a progressive-style dinner, “Night on the Bricks” will feature live entertainment and extended hours at local businesses for shopping and tours. Passports will be included in registration materials.

Find a detailed training session brochure, schedule and registration information on the NCF website, nebcommfound.org/celebrate.

About Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving over 270 communities.

In the last five years, 45,915 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $423 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.