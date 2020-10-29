Sponsored - CARES Act funds available for more Nebraskans

Nebraska CARES Act funds are still available to livestock producers, charitable organizations, licensed health providers and centers of worship now through Nov. 13, 2020.

The grants, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) with federal CARES Act funding, provide qualified livestock producers, charitable organizations, licensed health providers and centers of worship with working capital to pay for operational expenses and PPE, with the purpose of helping sustain them during the economic downturn or preparing them to bounce back.

The Nebraska Stabilization Grants and the Healthy Places Grant, which previously closed in July 2020, have been reopened for more livestock producers, licensed health providers, charitable organizations and centers of worship to take advantage of available funding.

Assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities that have been awarded a previous grant may be eligible to apply for similar grants through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The deadline for all grants is Nov. 13, 2020. Applications are live now and funding is limited for select grants.

Grant payments are expected to be released before Dec. 28, 2020, with award recipients notified by Nov. 25, 2020. Organizations that received funds from the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program or the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program are still eligible to apply for these grants. If received, the grant funding will not need to be repaid.

“The state recognizes there are continuing needs for our providers, producers, organizations and centers of worship. This is an effort to address those needs,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who is leading administration of the grants through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency."We want to assist as many people as possible to help those who support our communities."

Applicants no longer need to be pre-approved to apply for these grants. A new, online application system has been developed to allow for a faster, easier process. Announcements about award decisions will be made via email. If there are any questions or concerns about the application process or results, an applicant eligibility checklist, application checklist, FAQ document and a dedicated call center are available to help.

There is no fee to apply for the grants, and, with a nearing deadline of Nov. 13, it is recommended to apply as soon as possible.

To view qualifications and apply, visit https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants.