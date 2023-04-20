Get Your ‘Bananas’ in Order Before Trying to Sell Your Property

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Outdoor Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Outdoor Living, visit https://www.facebook.com/RealtorBillBudler.

Selling a home is much more expanded process than just putting a sign in the yard.

Licensed Realtor Bill Budler, a Seniors Real Estate Specialist with BancWise Realty, says, “There’s much more involved than just sticking that sign in the yard. There’s a lot of issues and concerns to deal with in advance.”

Budler shares a life story of his to get that point across.

“About 5 years ago I was at home, waiting to go into the office for a meeting and working on the computer and I was having pain in my left arm. Soon enough, I started having some chest pains, and as you might suspect what was happening, is I was having a heart attack,” says Budler. “Through the advice of family, I called an ambulance. They came, loaded me up, took me to the heart hospital.”

Budler says they quickly put in a stent and everything was fine.

“They saved my life,” he says.

He continued his story by referencing thoughts he had later that evening.

“That night, I’m laying in the hospital, thinking about what just happened, and I thought ‘Yesterday, I left a banana in my desk drawer and I’m not going to be back to work for awhile. It’s going to spoil and make a mess,’” Budler recounts. “Then I thought, ‘You know what else, I don’t have an estate plan. I don’t have a will. Is the title of my property set up properly? Can my heirs take care of those things when I’m gone, if I was gone?’ Thinking about all those details that needed to be taken care of in my business life, my personal life. Fortunately, the hospital gave me an opportunity, God granted me time to take care of all my bananas.”

He says this important lesson is something he now shares with his clients.

“I point them towards the right resources so they can clear up their own bananas ahead of time,” says Budler.

For more information, contact Budler, by calling 402-641-0060 or visiting Facebook.com/RealtorBillBudler.