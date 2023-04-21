Getting Your Best Price When Selling Your Home

Getting Your Best Price When Selling Your Home

Two terms a local realtor uses might not be familiar to you, but he explained them to Seniors Everyday.

Licensed Realtor Bill Budler, a Seniors Real Estate Specialist with BancWise Realty, says, one he commonly uses is FSBO, pronounced like fizz-bow.

“It is an acronym for For Sale By Owner,” says Budler. “So, literally anyone that is selling their own property without an agent involved.”

Another term he uses frequently is flippers. This is the term often used for people who buy homes and “flip” them for profit, a commonplace term for those who watch any home renovation shows on TV.

“A flipper is a professional buyer,” says Budler. “Their business is to buy your property for the lowest price possible. And so if your property is FSBO, you’re going to get contacted by flippers.”

While Budler says that it’s not unusual or unethical, he wants sellers to know that they might be losing money on the deal with those single, professional buyers. He describes a situation with a client of his, where they sort of flipped the flippers.

“I recently had a client who was selling a family home and they didn’t want to do any improvements or clean out,” says Budler. “So, the flipper moved in and said ‘We’ll buy it for $160,000.’ But, this client wanted a second opinion, so he called me.”

Budler says they went through the home, and by Noon the same day, they had listed the property for sale on the multiple listing service (MLS).

“By 10 o’clock that night, we had the written offer, for the same terms (as the flipper was offering) for $216,000,” he says. “So, over $50,000 more money in the transaction for the seller just because he opened it up to more than just a single buyer. He opened it up to the entire market.”

Budler says that while not every occurrence is like that, property listings will get you the best price for your sale.

“Usually, the more people you expose your property to, the better the outcome in the end for you,” he says.

For more information, contact Budler, by calling 402-641-0060 or visiting Facebook.com/RealtorBillBudler.