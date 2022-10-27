Sell Your Home When it is the Right Time for You

Licensed Realtor Bill Budler, a Senior Real Estate Specialist with BancWise Realty, says the real estate market is always changing.

“You know in Nebraska when the when the days get shorter and it starts getting cooler we expect to see change in the real estate world,” Budler says. “When we see mortgage rates going up--we see some inflation creeping in--you can expect some changes.”

He says that change right now is calming the market down a bit.

“We’ve had this extreme hyperactive seller’s market for several years now, and the changing interest rates have made buyers a little more cautious, a little more hesitant, to jump into things,” Budler says.

Many people ask about the perfect time to sell their home.

“One thing I’ve really learned is that it’s not about trying to time the market. What’s really important is ‘Is it the right time for you?’” Budler says. “A real estate agent’s job is not to tell you to sell your house. It is to deliver timely and accurate information so that you have a positive outcome.”

