Senior Real Estate Specialist makes downsizing easier

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Outdoor Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Outdoor Living visit www.facebook.com/RealtorBillBudler.

BancWise Realty’s Senior Real Estate Specialist Bill Budler dedicates his time and effort to assisting seniors in their next step of life personally and financially. He said that he’s experienced this personally and professionally.

“It’s one thing to read about downsizing for senior citizens,” said Bill. “It’s quite another to actually do it or move a mom or dad into an assisted living center.”

Bill said the most rewarding part about working with seniors is navigating them through a huge life event happening.

“Sometimes people are prepared,” said Budler. “Sometimes they’re not, and there’s always an underlying level of emotions involved and usually they’re not surfacing.”

Bill said he remembers helping a woman who wanted to downsize, so he found her a townhome. He then sold the house that she’d lived in for over 40 years.

“And about three months later, she told me, that was really difficult, challenging emotional time for me, but I didn’t want to tell you anything,” said Bill.

While Bill’s job is to sell houses, his goal is to provide an experience and a positive outcome.

Give Realtor Bill Budler a call at 402-641-0060 or email him at bill@bancwise.com for all your seniors real estate questions today! Follow him on Facebook.