Join Nebraska Repertory Theatre for our Annual Gala Dinner and Season Preview

Nebraska Repertory Theatre will hold its annual Gala Dinner and Season Preview on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the historic Rococo Theatre in downtown Lincoln. The evening’s theme will be “The Gala…That Goes Wrong” in support of Nebraska Rep’s May 2023 area premiere of the British comedy The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The gala event is co-chaired by the Friends of Nebraska Repertory Theatre Advisory Board: Larry Frederick, president; William Strain, secretary/treasurer; Stacy Fisher; Randy Hawthorne; Ron Himes; Nganga Muchiri; David J Rothman; Jennifer Tricker; Rafael Untalan; and Art Zygeilbaum.

“We’re excited to partner with this outstanding and enthusiastic group of individuals who are committed to the future of Nebraska Repertory Theatre,” said Christina Kirk, executive director of Nebraska Rep.

The Gala Dinner evening will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres beginning at 6 p.m. with dinner and entertainment following at 7 p.m.

Several of The Rep’s favorite performers are scheduled to appear. Chicago actor Kent Joseph, most recently seen on Nebraska Rep’s stage as Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Other performers include Kokyo Taiko, the Japanese drumming group featured in The Rep’s production of The Way to the Way. Musical entertainment will be provided by long-time Nebraska Rep collaborator Vince Learned and the Nebraska Rep Orchestra featuring Kellyn Wooten.

“I’m excited about the talent we’re featuring at the gala. Everyone is first rate—and we have some unexpected surprises up our sleeve,” said Nebraska Rep Artistic Director Andy Park. “It’s going to be absolute mayhem!”

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities for The Gala are still available. Send an email to Tim Ganser (tganser2@unl.edu) for details. Individual tickets for the event are on sale now at nebraskarep.org. The event is expected to sell out. Additional information is also available on the website.