Nebraska Repertory Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Repertory Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Repertory Theatre, visit https://nebraskarep.org/

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre presents the area premiere of the riotous British comedy The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer. The play will run from May 3-7 in the Temple Building’s Howell Theatre on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus.

The Play That Goes Wrong follows the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to stage a 1920s-style murder mystery, The Murder at Haversham Manor. But as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong with the production does go wrong.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Ann Marie Pollard and features professional actors Rafael Untalan and Tom Frye as well as students from the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film: Ren DeFor, Izayah Walker, Oz Powell, Jordan Lockert, Sophie Egan and Gage Boardman. Danielle Stolze and Toby James serve as understudies.

“This ensemble effort has given the whole production team an opportunity to enjoy the Drama Society’s experience as amateurs - as lovers of the theatrical art. The players earnestly seek to present The Murder at Haversham Manor at every turn despite the many obstacles in their way,” Pollard said. “The Play that Goes Wrong might remind audiences of the stage classic Noises Off or of comedic whodunnit films like Knives Out or Clue - performances which look for moments of joy as much as anything else. We hope you’ll come out to laugh with us!”

“Ann Marie has done a wonderful job of working with the actors and finessing the pratfalls and staging intricacies that are so important in directing a show like this,” said Nebraska Rep Artistic Director David Long. “You’ll be laughing so hard you won’t realize how technically complex the show really is. Our design and technical teams have really pulled out all the stops.”

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre is a professional theatre company that is committed to providing high-quality productions that showcase the talent of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.

Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are available now and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at (402) 472-4567.

For more information about the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and their upcoming productions, please visit their website at www.nebraskarep.org..