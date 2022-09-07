Nebraska Repertory Theatre 2022-2023 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Repertory Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Repertory Theatre, visit https://nebraskarep.org.

Tickets for the Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s 2022-2023 season titled “Just Out of Reach” are on sale now.

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre is the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film’s Equity theatre and the state’s only regional professional theatre.

“From the depths to the heights, this season offers an exhilarating mix of scary and fun, while also giving us stories that tap into the heart of what it means to be human,” said Christina Kirk, executive director of the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and director of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. “We are particularly excited about welcoming Founding Director of the St. Louis Black Rep Ron Himes to the stage in the iconic role of Willy Loman in ‘Death of a Salesman.’ Closing with ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ should have everyone’s sides splitting with laughter.”

The season opens Thursday, Oct. 6 with a free public performance of Bread and Puppet Theatre’s “The Apocalypse Defiance Circus” at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall. The performance is directed by Peter Schumann.

“The Rep is very excited to host the historic Bread and Puppet Theatre,” said Andy Park, artistic director of the Nebraska Repertory Theatre. “They gained worldwide acclaim with their street protests during the Vietnam War. They continue to inspire a better world through their unique political theater, pageantry and spectacle.”

The Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. “The Apocalypse Defiance Circus” is a political spectacular, with large-scale puppetry, singing, dancing and a brass band.

“In thanks and appreciation for our patron support, we are pleased to offer this Bread and Puppet performance free of charge for the community in Lincoln,” Kirk said. “We are so grateful for their ongoing support of the Nebraska Rep.”

“ShakesFEAR” at the Haunted Temple returns Oct. 13-30 in the Studio Theatre. Enter the demented mind of William Shakespeare and go on a harrowing journey to recover one of Shakespeare’s lost plays. Shows run every 15 minutes. Join the Nebraska Rep on this immersive, theatrical experience. This year’s performance is expanded with new characters and even more scares. “ShakesFEAR” is directed by Park and Michael Cotey.

The Nebraska Rep presents Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” Nov. 15-20 in Howell Theatre. Directed by Jacqueline Thompson and starring Himes, founder and producing director of The St. Louis Black Repertory Company, as Willy Loman, and Kirk as Willy’s wife, Linda.

During a consequential 24 hours, Willy Loman reflects on his life as a husband, father and traveling salesman. Truth and lies collide as Willy tries to reconcile the optimism of his youth with his unfulfilled dreams. As his career crumbles all around him, he places his last hope of success in his two sons. Miller’s classic play depicts the tragic cost of chasing the American Dream.

The season continues with “Stop Kiss’ by Diana Son March 1-9 in the Studio Theatre. Sara leaves the Midwest on a fellowship to teach third grade in the Bronx and befriends Callie, a New York City native. An unexpected attraction develops between the two friends. Their first kiss provokes a shocking act of violence that transforms their lives in unexpected ways.

“Stop Kiss” is being produced in consultation with About Face Theatre in Chicago. About Face is one of the leading theatres in the country dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ equity. Guest director Keira Fromm and guest sound director Christopher Kriz are affiliated with the company.

“The play is equal parts amusing and gut-wrenching, and it brilliantly moves beyond politics and violence to deliver a deeply human love story,” Park said.

The season concludes with “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields May 3-7 in Howell Theatre. Directed by Park. It’s opening night for a 1920s-style murder mystery, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” But when the curtain goes up, the performance quickly goes from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), “The Play That Goes Wrong” is an unforgettable evening of laughter.

“We are thrilled to present the first professional production in Nebraska,” Park said. “We promise that our production will go hilariously wrong in every way imaginable.”

Visit https://nebraskarep.org for more details and ticket information.

“All of the plays this season feature characters striving for something extraordinary, but what they pursue is ‘just out of reach,’” Park said. “I think it’s interesting when productions in a given season relate to one another thematically. Plays can deliver one message individually and offer additional insight when considered as part of the whole. That’s why it’s so important for audience members to order season tickets.”

As one of only eight professional (Actors’ Equity Association) theatres housed within an academic institution, the Nebraska Repertory Theatre gives students from the Carson School the opportunity to work and train alongside professional directors, actors, designers and technicians.