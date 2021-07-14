Finals Rodeo A Highlight for Lincoln

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NHSFR and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NHSFR, visit https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/.

The National High School Finals Rodeo is bringing young competitors and their families from across the state and even other countries to Lincoln.

If you are heading out to the Lancaster Event Center, here are some of the highlights of the gathering.

The first of 1,700 contestants will begin checking in on Thursday, July 15 at noon at LEC Fairgrounds. A Rodeo and Horse Expo is planned for the LEC Fairgrounds Pavilion 1 and Multi-Purpose Arena. You’ll want to check that out. Plus, on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. in Lincoln’s Railyard, there will be a “Welcome to Lincoln Day” live concert by American country artist Glen Templeton. The first mandatory contestants meeting is on Sunday, July 18 at 11am at the LEC Fairgrounds Outdoor Grandstand Arena, and the first rodeo performance is on Sunday, July 18 at 7pm at the LEC Fairgrounds Outdoor Grandstand Arena. “Nebraska Night” will be hosted by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday, July 22 at 6pm at the LEC Fairgrounds Outdoor Grandstand Arena, and the world-Championship final rodeo performance is on Saturday, July 24 at 7pm at LEC Fairgrounds Outdoor Grandstand Arena.

It’s going to be a big week for Lincoln businesses as well, as the visitors to the capital city are set to bring economic dollars to hotels and restaurants across town.