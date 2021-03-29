Making a plan to improve broadband access

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NPPD and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NPPD, visit https://www.nppd.com/.

Nebraska Public Power District and Paige Wireless are working to find ways to accelerate internet connectivity for Nebraskans in all corners of the state.

Access to the internet is something people in urban areas have come to expect. “But when you get into out-state Nebraska, the number of providers and the availability of broadband really drops off,” NPPD Special Assistant to the Vice President of Innovation Pat Pope said. Pope says the pandemic amplified Nebraska’s weaknesses when it comes to broadband services. “The business model that Nebraska has used to deploy broadband over the last many years was with strictly private capital, and it’s not working,” Pope said. “The task is too massive.”

Many experts say rural broadband connectivity continues to be a problem in Nebraska. Experts at NPPD are now working to come up with a plan to deal with the problem and make improvements. “If we are going to try and solicit federal and state subsidies to build out this network, we need to have a plan,” Pope said. “We’ve actually contracted with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative to come in and look at the facilities, and develop preliminary plans for what it would take to provide broadband over an entire service territory.”

NPPD says they are also partnering with a company called Paige Wireless. “Paige is actually deploying a LoRaWAN network over the state of Nebraska,” Pope said. It turns out, the technology is breaking new ground. “LoRaWAN stands for Long Range Wide Area Network that would enable the internet of things,” Paige Wireless President Julie Bushell said. “We are really proud Nebraska is the first state-wide network in North America.” Bushell says this network is going to be key for precision agriculture to be successful. It’s something experts believe must be offered in order for the state to compete in the future. “When you look down the road at how things are developing and innovating, particularly in the area of precision agriculture, it won’t be that far down the road that we are actually going to see combines and tractors probably driving themselves,” Pope said. “They are going to need high-speed broadband connectivity.”

Paige Wireless officials say the LoRaWAN network they’ve launched is an example of how to serve producers right now. “NPPD immediately saw the value in what we were doing, and how we were enabling precision agriculture in rural communities,” Bushell said. “They jumped right in to partner with us to facilitate bringing traditional teleco’s together, and to create a model to explain and educate just how vitally important connecting our rural towns is.”

Experts say if rural communities don’t get connected, it could have a domino effect. “Today many businesses will not come to a site unless there is high-speed reliable broadband available,” Pope said. “That’s going to leave Nebraska out in the cold in many instances.”

The hope is to continue the conversation about broadband in greater Nebraska, and to use the partnership between Paige Wireless and NPPD as a model for what others can do. “From an economic development standpoint, from a quality of life standpoint, it’s absolutely critical that we get broadband deployed over every acre of Nebraska, and the sooner the better,” Pope said.