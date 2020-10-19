NPPD canal system: An engineering marvel

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of NPPD and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NPPD, visit https://www.nppd.com/.

A canal system in western Nebraska managed by NPPD covers 63 miles of ground from Lake McConaughy to North Platte.

The canal system was built in the 1930′s, and it continues to provide for the needs of residents today. “Seeing the need for irrigation, Nebraskans had gone through a series of droughts and floods,” NPPD’s Kirk Evert said. “They needed to have more irrigation water available.” At that point, a canal project was devised through President Roosevelt’s New Deal program. It starts with a dam on the North Platte river, bringing water into Lake McConaughy.

“It has a diversion into the Keystone supply canal,” Evert said. “That canal then runs in the North Platte river valley. Then it comes just north of Paxton where they made a big large open cut through the hillside to move that water and get it over the South Platte valley.” The water actually runs under the community of Paxton, under Interstate 80, and even the Platte River bed itself to get to the South Platte river valley. “Then, they created the Sutherland Reservoir as a reservoir that would be able to store winter run-off,” Evert said. “That water is able to be released during irrigation use in the summertime.”

After the water travels through the Sutherland Reservoir, it goes to Lake Maloney at North Platte. “They determined they were going to need a way to pay the loan back that they got for creating this system,” Evert said.

So, the North Platte Hydro was built. “And off of Lake Maloney there is a power canal,” Evert said. “It comes down a penstock, runs through two units, and this power generation system was originally made to supply power to North Platte and the city of McCook.”

The tailrace waters dump back into the river. NPPD works with other power districts, like Central Public Power and Irrigation District to make sure there are proper flows of water for everyone further east. “The water scheduling, we have guys that do that, Central has guys that do that,” Evert said. “They work together seven days a week during irrigation season to balance all of the flows to maximize the use of the water.”

A unique and powerful project to come out of the canal system, is the Gerald Gentleman Station. NPPD officials say it’s the largest generator of power in the fleet, and they characterize it as the workhorse of all the generator assets. “The city of Lincoln at its peak will use about 750 megawatts,” station manager Gerry Phelps said. “At our peak, we can produce almost twice that.”

The Gerald Gentleman Station uses water from the canal system to cool the power plant. Phelps points out the plant has many environmental controls in place. For example, the plant burns low sulphur coal, and officials there are currently doing a study on carbon capture. “We have screens in place between us and the lake water we use to cool the plant,” Phelps said. “Those screens help keep fish out of the pumps, and keep them in the lake.”

The plant is also considered a very reliable source of power. “Lowering it down during low prices, and bringing it back up during high prices, helps keep the rates down for ratepayers in Nebraska,” Phelps said.

All of this all started with the canal system. “At the time that they built the canal, it was the second largest excavation next to the Panama Canal, that had ever been done in the United States.” It’s an engineering marvel, that has stood the test of time.