NPPD: Timing could result in energy savings

A Time-of-Use (TOU) program has been on the minds of Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) for several years and is now a reality for NPPD retail customers. NPPD retail customers are those who receive an electric bill and pay NPPD directly. The TOU program, known as RateWise Time-Of-Use, offers another option for customers who consume most of their energy during NPPD’s off-peak and super off-peak periods or who have the flexibility to shift some of their energy usage to different time periods. Depending on when a customer consumes energy, they can now choose from the following options.

RateWise Time-Of-Use – NPPD’s newest rate offered to residential customers, is based on not only customer energy usage, but also on when they use their energy. If customers currently consume most of their energy during off-peak or super off-peak periods or can shift some of their usage to these time periods, switching to this rate could provide them a savings on their monthly bill.

RateWise Any Time – NPPD’s traditional rate which offers a summer rate for use from June 1 through Sept. 30, and a winter rate for use from Oct. 1 through May 31.

“Interest in TOU pricing structures has grown significantly over the years, primarily because the pricing is often more in line with cost components of supplying electricity,” says NPPD Retail Billing & Systems Team Leader Lisa Willson. “Pricing varies over the course of a single day, over the days of the week, and over the seasons of the year. We are excited to offer customers the opportunity to learn more about balancing their energy usage and with possible savings on their bill.”

To help customers see if the TOU program would work for them, NPPD has introduced a new cost comparison tool within the customer portal. This tool will allow customers to compare their current RateWise Anytime rate to the RateWise Time-of-Use rate and determine potential savings. Customers can only access this tool by registering or signing into the customer portal on nppd.com or the NPPD On-The-Go! mobile app. Making the capability of TOU pricing available was the completion of Automated Metering Infrastructure installation in NPPD’s retail communities over the past three years.

Customers who choose this new rate have several options to realize potential savings such as installing a programmable thermostat and making sure the thermostat is programmed to use energy during off-peak periods vs. peak periods, setting dishwashers, washers, and dryers to run during off-peak times, as well as programming lights and other appliances to shut down when not in use.

To learn more about NPPD’s new RateWise options, visit nppd.com/ratewise.