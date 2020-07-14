Power line safety on the farm

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NPPD and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about NPPD, visit https://www.nppd.com/.

NPPD is reporting an increase in the number of incidents involving agricultural boom sprayers coming into contact, or near contact, with power lines. Two of the incidents happened in less than a week. Luckily, no one was hurt. But, some equipment was damaged.

Experts say if boom sprayers do come in contact, or near contact, with power lines, it could short out all the electrical items on the equipment. It could possibly knock a community’s power off line, or the worst, result in an electrocution and possible death. NPPD is urging everyone to “Look Up And Around” for power lines.

Jon Vanderford talked with Scott Walz with NPPD about the issue on Pure Nebraska. NPPD says there are a number of steps to be taken to be safe. It’s important to “know what’s below”. You are encouraged to call 811 before starting any digging project. Also, you should always use a spotter to warn you of any dangers when moving equipment. If you hit a guy wire, never repair it yourself. Call your local utility right away. Water conducts electricity, so be careful when irrigating near power lines. Keep yourself and machinery at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines. Be extra careful when operating sprayers, planters and cultivators. And, know the height and width of your farm equipment to prevent accidental contact.

If a power line falls across or near your machinery while you are in it, stay inside and call 911. Tell bystanders to stay away. If you must exit, jump as far as possible so no part of your body is touching the machinery when you land. It’s very important to keep both feet together, and shuffle or hop at least 40 feet away. If the equipment you are in hits a utility pole, the surrounding area can become energized. “Step potential” is voltage between the span of one step. Voltage is highest at the source and fades as the energy moves across the ground. Stepping on two different voltages at the same time may electrocute you. If you see a downed line, the safest place is inside the cab or on the equipment.

Should you have any other questions about power lines and agricultural equipment, call NPPD at (877) ASK-NPPD, or go to nppd.com.