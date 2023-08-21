Pet Central Station is commemorating its fifth anniversary in business

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pet Central Station and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pet Central Station, visit https://petcentralstation.co/

Our affection for our beloved pets knows no bounds, and we’re committed to going to great lengths to ensure their happiness. According to Cliff DeBoer, owner of Pet Central Station, they take pride in being recognized as the go-to health food store for pets in Lincoln.

DeBoer mentioned, “We have a certified pet nutritionist on our team, ensuring that everything available is safe for your furry friends to consume.”

He emphasized that their establishment not only offers treats, toys, and dental care, but also provides grooming services. An unexpected bonus is that they are open every day of the week.

This week, Central Station is marking a significant milestone, five years of catering to customers’ needs. And what better way to commemorate this occasion than by offering discounts?

DeBoer assured, “We’re rolling out a variety of discounts. The earlier you visit, the more you’ll save. The first 50 customers will receive a goodie bag filled with treats and toys for their dogs or cats.”

Additionally, DeBoer revealed that a raffle is part of the celebration.

“The funds generated from our current raffle will be donated to Paws Up Dog Rescue. Participants stand a chance to win prizes like a flat-screen TV, an outdoor and indoor dog kennel.”

The festivities are set to take place on Saturday, the 26th, starting at 9 am.